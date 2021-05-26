Transportation officials, local leaders remember shooting victims as family

The Santa Clara County's Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner on Wednesday evening identified the nine victims killed in the San Jose VTA rail yard mass shooting during an early morning meeting.

The ages of the victims range in age from 29 to 63. They are all men. They were all employees, and were bus and light rail operators, mechanics, linemen and an assistant superintendent during their tenures with VTA. One had worked for the agency since 1999.

The Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the victims as Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63, Lars Kepler Lane, 63, and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.

Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63

Abdolvahab Alaghmandan worked with VTA for about 20 years as a substation maintainer.

Adrian Balleza, 29

Adrian Balleza started his employment as a bus operator trainee in 2014 and later becoming a maintenance worker and light rail operator.

Alex Ward Fritch, 49

Fritch had been at the VTA for nine years this June.

He was the father of two teenage boys and a 30-year old daughter. He grew up in Ben Lomond. He was married 20 years to his wife, Tara, who told KTVU that he was her rock. He died in her arms.

She also described him as an optimistic, passionate, dreamer who loved his family with all his heart.



She is grateful that she and her children were able to say goodbye last night at the hospital. Fritch died at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

A GoFundMe was created to support Fritch's family.

Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35

Jose Hernandez III started as a transit mechanic in 2012, later becoming an electromechanic and then a substation maintainer.

Lars Kepler Lane, 63

Lars Lane spent his 20-year career at VTA as an electromechanic and then an overhead line worker.

Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40

Michael Rudometkin, 40, started working at the VTA in 2013 as a mechanic, then electromechanic and an overhead line worker.

San Jose City Councilman Raul Peralez said Rudometkin was a close friend.

"There are no words to describe the heartache we are feeling right now, especially for his family," he wrote on Facebook.

Paul Delacruz Megia, 42

Paul Megia, 42, worked nearly a decade, first as a bus operator trainee, then a light rail operator, transportation supervisor and ultimately an assistant superintendent in service management.

Taptejdeep Singh, 36

The family of Taptejdeep Singh, of Union City, had earlier identified him as one of the eight victims killed Wednesday morning.

Singh had worked as a light-rail train driver for eight or nine years and had a wife, two small children and many family members, said his cousin, Bagga Singh.

"We heard that he chose the people to shoot, but I don't know why they choose him because he has nothing to do with him," he said. He said he was told that the gunman, Sam Cassidy, 57, targeted certain people and let others go.

When confronted by authorities, Cassidy, a VTA employee himself, then killed himself, the sheriff's office said.

Singh's family members said they learned he died trying to save others.

Singh's family cried uncontrollably outside the assistance center. They were seen clinging on to one another repeating the words, "why?"

Singh's loved ones said they knew something was wrong when he didn't pick up his phone when they called. It was his second day back on the job after returning from vacation.

They heard from his co-workers that Singh was on the third floor when the gunfire erupted. He helped one of his co-workers hide and alerted others that there was a shooter in the building.

Taptejeep Singh started his tenure at VTA in 2014 as a bus operator, later becoming a light rail operator.

Timothy Michael Romo, 49

Timothy Romo, was an overhead line worker for more than 20 years at VTA.

Supporting victims - public fundraisers

On Thursday, GoFundMe launched a section of their website dedicated to the VTA shooting. GoFundMe says they will continue to add new fundraisers to this page once they are verified by the company.

Immediately following the Wednesday shooting, local officials announced the creation of an official fundraiser through Working Partnerships USA. Those who wish to support the victims in the VTA shooting can donate and provide directly support to the victims and their families.

For more information, or to make a donation online, click here.

Or, if you prefer to make a donation via check, please mail it to:

Working Partnerships USA - Union Community Resources

2302 Zanker Rd

San Jose, CA 95131

Please include "UCR - VTA" in the memo line.

Working Partnerships USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, tax ID 77-0387535. Contributions are tax deductible.

Supporting victims - Santa Clara County services

Around 40 employees were inside of the VTA facility at the time of the shooting. For those who witnessed the shooting and survived, the emotional trauma can be life-altering.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff opened a reunification center at 70 West Hedding, at the Isaac Newton building.

Grief counselors were on hand to speak with anyone, including VTA employees, families of the victims, and first responders.

Victims and their families should use the victim hotline to make contact with officials if they have not yet done so, the number is (408) 299-2311.

Victims honored and vigil set for Thursday evening

VTA honored the shooting victims Thursday morning at VTA Headquarters in San Jose. The gathering was held at the outdoor amphitheater, and VTA board members, executive leaders and local officials spoke.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced Wednesday that a public vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday outside of San Jose City Hall.

Bay City News contributed to this KTVU report.