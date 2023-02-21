Road reopens after trash fire shut down traffic in East Travis County

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Firefighters on scene of a trash fire on Delta Post Drive. (Travis County Emergency Services District 12)

A trash fire shut down traffic for about 45 minutes this afternoon in East Travis County.

Travis County Emergency Services District 12 says the fire was burning in the road on Delta Post Drive.

Traffic was rerouted while firefighters worked to put the fire out. The road is now clear.

Still no word on what may have caused the fire.