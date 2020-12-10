Travis County bans sale, use of restricted fireworks due to drought

The Travis County Commissioners Court has approved an order prohibiting the sale or use of restricted fireworks in the county.

The ban identifies restricted fireworks as "skyrockets with sticks" and "missiles with fins." These are prohibited outside the city limits of any city or town within the county, as the sale or use of fireworks inside city limits is governed by city ordinance.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

“Due to the dry conditions we’ve been experiencing, fireworks pose a greater risk for the potential spread of wildfires. We need to use all the tools available to us to ensure public safety,” said Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway. “This order will help mitigate the public safety hazard posed by wildfires during the December fireworks season.”

The order will be in effect from December 20 to January 1. The court says that the ban may expire sooner if it is determined that drought conditions improve during the December fireworks season.

Advertisement

The unincorporated areas of Travis County are currently under a burn ban that has been in place since November 17.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRAVIS COUNTY NEWS