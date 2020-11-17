Burn ban issued November 17 until December 16 for Travis County

A burn ban has been issued for Travis County.

The Travis County Commissioners Court has issued a burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county beginning Tuesday, November 17, until Wednesday, December 16, unless further action is taken by the County Judge or County Fire Marshal prior to that date.

“Unfortunately, we did not receive any substantial amount of rain last week,” said Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Tony Callaway. “We’re also expecting humidity levels to decline over the next few weeks, worsening our current situation and creating a greater risk for the potential spread of wildfires. Therefore, we need to issue a burn ban for the unincorporated areas of Travis County to ensure public safety.”

This ban on outdoor burning does not affect prescribed burns conducted under the supervision of a prescription burn manager, according to a press release from the Travis County Commissioners Court. It also does not affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations and outdoor hot works operations conducted in accordance with the guidelines established by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Travis County Fire Marshal urges caution when conducting outdoor grilling and barbecuing. It is recommended residents have water nearby in case of a fire.

Call 9-1-1 immediately if a fire gets out of control. If you have questions about the burn ban, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621.

