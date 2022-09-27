Burn Ban issued for unincorporated areas of Travis County

The Travis County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county effective immediately.

The burn ban will expire on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, unless further action is taken by the County Judge or County Fire Marshal prior to that date.

"Fire danger is expected to increase significantly over the next 7 to 10 days as humidity levels drop and rain chances remain minimal," said Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Tony Callaway. "We want to do everything we can to minimize the risk of wildfires, and a new burn ban is a tool we can use to keep our community safe."

This ban on outdoor burning does not affect prescribed burns conducted under the supervision of a prescription burn manager. It also does not affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations, and outdoor hot works operations conducted in accordance with the guidelines established by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Travis County Fire Marshal urges caution when conducting outdoor grilling and barbecuing. It is recommended residents have water nearby in case of a fire.

Call 9-1-1 immediately if a fire gets out of control.If you have questions about the burn ban, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621.