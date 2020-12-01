Travis County commissioners get post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 update

Austin Public Health is providing its weekly update to the Travis County Commissioners Court about the latest coronavirus data.

This is the first update after APH and national health officials had urged people to not travel for Thanksgiving. Despite the recommendation, many still decided to travel with the Transportation Security Administration saying it had screened the highest number of travelers in one day since the pandemic began.

Austin Public Health said in a briefing before Thanksgiving that in the past, holidays gatherings such as Easter, Memorial Day, and Independence Day have devastated families.

Recently, Travis County moved up to Stage 4 COVID-19 risk guidelines. This means to avoid non-essential travel, avoid gatherings of more than ten, two if you’re at higher risk. It also means businesses are urged to operate at 25 to 50 percent capacity. The city can issue citations on this.

