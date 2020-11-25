Travelers head to Austin airport for holidays despite CDC recommendation

If you’re thinking about flying for the holidays, the CDC is urging you to rethink your travel plans. Despite this many people are still going out to see their families this Thanksgiving.

Many showed up the day before Thanksgiving to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport so they could go see their families during this time.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Kyle Felkins and Charity Cooper are both Baylor students who were getting ready to fly back home Wednesday. “We’re both from Utah. I live about 30 minutes north of Salt Lake and so the flight's not going to be too long,” said Cooper.

Advertisement

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the CDC is urging against traveling during the holidays as a way to stay safe. Both Cooper and Felkins said they are being extra careful before take off.

RELATED: Doctors say it is imperative to celebrate the holidays safely

“For me, it’s made me super aware of just how much contact I have with people and how much contact I have with public surfaces so even just using the pen at the airport I was like gotta go wash my hands,” said Cooper.

Both the students are aware of the concerns when it comes to traveling, they said they and their families would rather them quarantine back home than on campus. “I think they’re just excited to see us honestly. I think they’re a little nervous but I think more than anything they just want to see us come home,” said Felkins.

RELATED: APH makes final plea for you to stay home for Thanksgiving

With more than 1 million COVID-19 cases reported within the last week in the US, the CDC is urging people to do virtual Thanksgiving instead. They also say if you must travel remember to always wear your mask, wash your hands, don’t touch your face, keep a social distance between others, and get a flu shot.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK