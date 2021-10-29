Travis County Commissioners to hold online redistricting town halls
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Commissioner's Court will be hosting two online town hall meetings this weekend to start the process of redistricting.
All those interested are encouraged to attend and participate in the process of redrawing Travis County commissioner precinct boundaries ahead of adopting a preliminary map.
Residents and stakeholders can provide public comments via email, phone or Zoom.
The meetings are scheduled for:
- Saturday, October 30th at 1 p.m.: Click here to register in advance
- Monday, November 1st at 3 p.m.: Click here to register in advance
Public comments may also be submitted to redistricting2021@traviscountytx.gov.
