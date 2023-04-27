Travis County crews complete ice storm debris pickup

Crews and contractors with Travis County Transportation and Natural Resources have completed the second and final round of tree debris pickup in unincorporated areas of the county following Winter Storm Mara, according to a release from the county.

Residents with remaining debris are encouraged to work with neighbors, Home Owner Associations or private contractors for removal.

RELATED: North Austin neighborhood floods during Thursday storms, residents blame city

Locations where tree debris can be dropped off for a fee can be found here.