Travis County crews complete ice storm debris pickup

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Travis County
FOX 7 Austin

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Crews and contractors with Travis County Transportation and Natural Resources have completed the second and final round of tree debris pickup in unincorporated areas of the county following Winter Storm Mara, according to a release from the county.

Residents with remaining debris are encouraged to work with neighbors, Home Owner Associations or private contractors for removal.

Locations where tree debris can be dropped off for a fee can be found here.