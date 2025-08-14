Travis County DA Jose Garza addresses criticism of being 'soft on crime' and a 'rogue DA'

In a sit-down interview with FOX 7 Austin, reporter Angela Shen asked DA Jose Garza about some of the criticism he has faced.

ANGELA: You have some critics, like the attorney general, the governor, accusing you of being soft on crime, not going after violent criminals. Do you consider yourself soft on crime?

GARZA: I think this is one of the safest communities in the country. I think it is because of our approach here in the District Attorney's office, but it's also because of the approach of our entire community, of our Commissioner's Court, of our City Council, of law enforcement partners. I think everyone here in Austin knows what public safety is. What public safety is, is access to good jobs. It's access to good schools to send our kids, it's access health care and mental health care. What public safety is, is stability. This is one of the safest communities in the country because our leadership at the request of the people who live here have invested in the stability of this community. That's what the District Attorney's office does as well. Obviously, we have a responsibility to hold people accountable who commit harm in this community, and we do. But we recognize that our responsibility doesn't stop there. We have a responsibility to make sure that innocent people aren't in our jails. We have the responsibility to make sure that families and children have the resources they need to thrive. We have responsibility to make sure people struggling with substance-use needs or with unmet mental health needs have the resource they need thrive. Again, not just because it's the right thing to do but because it's good for our public safety and I think we can see the results.

ANGELA: Critics have thrown around the term 'rogue DA' a lot. What's your response to that?

GARZA: Well, I am just so proud of the work that our team has done to improve the safety of this community. And you know, if increasing the number of convictions that we secure for survivors of sexual assault makes me a rogue DA, then I'm happy to wear that mantle. If working hard to reduce gun violence in our community makes me rogue DA then I happy to wear that mantle. I think at the end of the day, I am so grateful and proud to have the opportunity to represent this community. And so what the people who live here think of our work is really all that matters to me.

ANGELA: What would be your message to families of violent crime victims who maybe have their cases working through the process right now? What would you tell them?

GARZA: What I would say first and foremost is that I am so incredibly sorry for their loss and for all the pain that comes with going through this process. What I want them to know is that they are important to us, that their loved ones and them matter to us and that we are going to do everything we can with the evidence that we have to secure justice for them and their families. People here in this office work hard every day to fight for justice for them, and we're going to continue to do that.