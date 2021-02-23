Travis County DA opening criminal investigation into power outages

Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced that he's opening an investigation into any possible criminal wrongdoing into the power outages during last week's winter storm.

The power outages, at their peak, left millions of Texans without power in sub-freezing temperatures. Texas' power grid operator, ERCOT, has come under fire for their handling of the outages across the state.

"We will not forget the horror our community experienced," José Garza tweeted on Tuesday, Feb 23. "Our office will be conducting an investigation into the events that lead to last week’s crisis and we will everything we can to hold powerful actors accountable whose action, or inaction, may have led to this suffering."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The announcement of the criminal investigation comes just hours after several ERCOT board members revealed they planned to resign, according to a filing with the Public Utility Commission on Tuesday.

The directors stepping down are Chairwoman Sally Talberg, Vice Chairman Peter Cramton, Committee Chairman Terry Bulger, and Committee Chairman Raymond Hepper. All of them live outside of Texas, which has only intensified criticism of ERCOT.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS