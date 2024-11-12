Travis County DA, US Dept. of Labor renew agreement to battle wage theft

article

The Brief Travis County District Attorney's Office and the U.S. Dept. of Labor renew agreement to investigate wage theft. The pair have had an agreement since 2021. Victims of wage theft in Travis County should report it to the district attorney's office.



The Travis County District Attorney's Office and the United States Department of Labor have renewed an agreement to help combat wage theft.

"We are thrilled to announce our continuing collaboration with the U.S. Department of Labor," Travis County District Attorney José Garza said. "We understand that addressing economic stability is fundamental to enhancing public safety in our community. This new agreement between our agencies will enable us to continue to pursue justice for victims of wage theft in Travis County and ensure that employers who engage in unlawful practices are held accountable."

The two agencies first joined forces in November 2021 when they signed their first memorandum of understanding. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division investigates federal minimum wage and overtime laws.

In September 2021, Travis County started the Economic Justice Enforcement Initiative to add more resources to fighting wage theft and work-related crimes.

"By renewing our agreement with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, we are re-committed in our efforts to protect workers from exploitation," Wage and Hour Division Deputy Regional Administrator Nathan Barrow said. "This MOU allows our agencies to address serious challenges and to work together to educate employers and better serve the public."

The public is asked to report incidents of wage theft through the agency's website or by emailing TCDAWageTheft@traviscountytx.gov.