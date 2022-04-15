Southwest Travis County motorcycle crash leaves 1 person dead
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in southwest Travis County.
The crash happened on Highway 290 near South View Road shortly after 1:45 a.m. on April 15.
Austin-Travis County EMS says a motorcycle and a car were involved in the crash.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. It's not clear if the person was the motorcyclist or a person in the car.
No other injuries were reported.
