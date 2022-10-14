Criminal charges filed against Travis County woman for her actions on Election Day 2020

Two criminal charges have been filed against a Travis County woman due to her actions at an election count in November 2020.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza said Jennifer Fleck is alleged to have committed criminal trespass by refusing to leave Travis County property after engaging in conduct that interfered with the ability of Travis County employees to complete the election count on Nov. 2, 2020.

It was discovered that Fleck also had engaged in audio and video recording portions of the count, which is a violation to a signed oath she took pursuant to Texas Election law.

DA Garza filed two charges for Fleck, criminal trespass and perjury.

Fleck's next court date is set for Nov. 3.