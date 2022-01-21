Travis County Expo Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic to delay opening
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Travis County Expo Center will have a delayed opening due to expected cold temperatures Saturday.
The drive-thru clinic will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Jan. 22 and will return to normal operating hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Jan. 23.
