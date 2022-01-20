Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics being held Jan. 21-24 around Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from Jan. 21 through Jan. 24.
Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.
Locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. Booster shots guidance has also been updated for those who received Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. If you are receiving your second dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.
Pediatric vaccinations for children 5-11 years of age are offered at four APH clinics. No appointment is required at the Delco Activity Center and the Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium. Shots for Tots clinics offer both COVID-19 pediatric and flu vaccinations by appointment only. Pediatric vaccines are offered without an appointment at all Travis County sites except the Travis County Exposition Center.
Anyone who needs the COVID-19 vaccine can also use Travis County’s online calendar and map to find vaccine events near them in their neighborhood.
Friday, Jan. 21
Delco Activity Center (APH)
- Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Address: 4601 Pecan Brook Dr, Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years), Flu
Mexican Consulado (APH)
- Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Address: 5202 E. Ben White Blvd. #150 Austin, TX 78741
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years) Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 834 E Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753
- Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 S. I-35 Frontage Rd. C-180 Austin, TX 78744
- Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd Austin, TX 78723
- Pfizer (12+ years)
Saturday, Jan. 22
Del Valle Opportunity Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 5301 Ross Rd. Del Valle, TX 78617
- Pfizer (5+ years)
Dailey Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 14000 Westall St Austin, TX 78725
- Pfizer (5+ years)
Harmony School of Science (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Address: 11800 Stonehollow Dr Austin, TX 78758
- Pfizer (5+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
La Moreliana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 5405 S Pleasant Valley Rd #E Austin, TX 78744
- Pfizer (12+ years)
JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 6759 FM 535 Cedar Creek, TX 78612
- Pfizer (12+ years)
Travis County Expo Center (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln Austin, TX 78724
- Pfizer (5+ years)
Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Address: 1202 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years), Flu
Video Super (APH)
- Time: 12-2 p.m.
- Address: 5310 S Pleasant Valley Rd # B, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Sunday, Jan. 23
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Monday, Jan. 24
African American Men & Boys Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Austin Area (CTAHI/Travis County)
- Time: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Address: 6648 Ed Bluestein Blvd Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.
- Address: 834 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 pm–8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 S I-35 Frontage Rd Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78754
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
COVID-19 Information
For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).
