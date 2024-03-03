Travis County inmate dies in custody; autopsy results pending

Authorities are investigating the death of a Travis County inmate.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, workers at the Travis County jail found 30-year-old Jeffrey Pope unresponsive in his unit.

FOX 7 learned the Sheriff's office staff administered CPR.

Pope was taken by medics to a local hospital, where he died Friday morning.

An autopsy was conducted on Saturday, but no word yet on how Pope died.

Pope was booked into custody on Feb. 21 on Assault Family Violence charges.