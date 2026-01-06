Travis County looking to replace STAR Flight helicopters

The Brief Travis County is looking to replace its entire STAR Flight fleet The replacement plan is going to cost about $60 million and the package includes training and spare parts The new aircraft will be expected to continue flying different types of missions



Travis County is moving forward with a $60 million plan to replace the entire STAR Flight fleet.

On Tuesday, county commissioners were told STAR Flight needs new helicopters even though the current aircraft in use were purchased less than 10 years ago.

The backstory:

"We're on a sort of 10-year cycle," said Travis County Executive for Emergency Services, Charles Brotherton.

The helicopters currently used by STAR Flight were made in Italy. County Commissioners, in 2017, authorized the purchase of three Leonardo AW 169's. The purchase was then made because the AW 169 airframe was bigger, faster and could fly farther than the existing fleet.

Travis County Commissioners were told replacing the fleet now is not about safety, but to address the cost of keeping them in the air.

"Our maintenance overtime hours have gone up 3,000% overtime hours as a result of this. So, we're trying to find a solution that will meet all the needs safely," said STAR Flight medical supervisor Parick Phillips.

The supply chain for spare parts has kept aircraft grounded longer than usual.

"Sometimes we have to source those parts from Poland, or Italy, or something in that order, or Malaysia. And obviously, it's going to take up to weeks, if not longer, because they actually have to develop the piece and components. And it might take even longer than a month or two," said STAR Flight aviation operations director Craig Hilzendager.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The purchase of three new helicopters is estimated to cost $60 million. That package includes training and spare parts.

Commissioner Bridid Shea brought up how the aircraft are not only used for medical transport, but also for rescues and firefighting. Shea worried about possible hidden costs if the new aircraft would need modifications to meet a mixed-use flight plan.

"I noted in one of the slides the additional capacity for carrying water. Is that something that would be a retrofit or a special design option? Because that raises a red flag for me because it was problematic with the current ones," said Shea.

Hilzendager said any model selected as a potential replacement would have everything approved for it. The plan is to buy American-made helicopters to avoid supply line problems. Airbus has a manufacturing site in Grand Prairie, Texas, and Mississippi. The other is Bell, which is in Fort Worth. Leonardo, which made the current STAR flight helicopters, could also be in play. The company opened a support center in Florida back in September.

The new aircraft will be expected to continue flying different types of missions.

"I mean we're always looking to be able to carry more, so whether it's more people, more water, and then just having the additional power available as well is always a game changer when you're talking about safety," said Hilzendager.

What's next:

The existing three STAR Fight helicopters initially cost the county just over $30 million. It is estimated they are now worth $19 million. Selling them could help offset what the county will finance for the replacements.

The upgrade to newer and more efficient helicopters is expected to save the county $1.7 million each year in operating costs. The swap out is not like going to a car lot and getting a new vehicle. The new helicopters will have to be built, and the transition could take up to two years.