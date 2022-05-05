Travis County mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics canceled May 5 due to weather

Travis County's mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been canceled for Thursday, May 5 due to anticipated severe weather.

Anyone who is looking for a vaccine location for Friday of the weekend, click here.

Severe thunderstorms packing damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and large hail will march eastward on Thursday and threaten areas from Texas to the mid-South.

The storms on Wednesday spawned several tornadoes in parts of northwestern Texas and central Oklahoma. Significant damage was reported in the towns of Lockett, Texas, and Seminole, Oklahoma, the latter of which was hit by its second tornado in less than 48 hours .