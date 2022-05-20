Travis County Parks offering up to $1,200 incentive for seasonal staff

Travis County Parks is offering incentives for new employees.

All seasonal staff hired by June 3rd who remain employed through July 4th will receive a $600 incentive, according to Travis County Parks. If the seasonal staff continue working through September 5th, they will receive an additional $600 incentive, for a total of $1,200.

Assignments range from staffing a fee booth, collecting gate receipts, distributing park permits, participating in park tours and programs, and assisting with the opening and closing of their assigned park.

"Seasonal staff are the face of our Travis County Parks. They are the first to greet our guests and the last to wave goodbye," said Charles Bergh, Travis County Parks Director. "If you are someone who enjoys the outdoors and is looking to earn some valuable experience and some additional money, Travis County Parks has a place for you."

Learn more about open positions with Travis County Parks here.