Travis County parks to have limited capacity on Easter Sunday

Travis County parks will have limited capacity on Easter Sunday, April 17.

Parks managed by the county will be open, but visitors are asked to note that Easter is one of the busiest days for the entire park system, says the county.

If a park reaches capacity, additional visitors will not be allowed for the rest of the day. A closure notice will also be posted to that park's page on the county's website.

Visitors will not be allowed to park outside the park and walk in. Visitors who leave the park while it is at capacity will not be allowed to re-enter.

Travis County is also requesting visitors to please not bring confetti eggs, also known as cascarones, that contain plastic confetti to the parks.

