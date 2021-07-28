Travis County Parks to conduct prescribed burn in Wilbarger Creek

Travis County Parks plans to conduct a prescribed burn in the Wilbarger Creek Project area east of Manor.

A 46-acre prescribed burn is planned between July 29 and 30 and will take one day to complete. The prescribed burn will occur between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will take approximately two to four hours to complete.

Travis County Parks says it is conducting the prescribed burn in cooperation with personnel from the local fire departments and natural resource agencies.

The prescribed burn is intended to reduce wildfire danger and improve ecosystem health by removing invading shrubs, consuming dead and downed vegetation, reducing the number of exotic species, and enhancing the health and diversity of the native plant community, says Travis County Parks.

The prescribed burn will be implemented with southerly winds, which will carry the smoke to the north, across Wilbarger Creek and toward Manor.

Travis County Parks says that smoke is expected to be evident throughout the burn day, but due to the distance between the burn and the community, impacts are expected to be light.

