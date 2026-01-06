The Brief Travis County property owners reminded to apply for homestead exemptions Homestead exemption can provide significant property tax savings for homeowners



The Travis Central Appraisal District is reminding property owners who own and live on a property to save money on their property tax bill by filing for their homestead exemptions.

What they're saying:

"In 2025, having a homestead exemption saved the average Travis County property owner $3,663 on their property tax bill," said Chief Appraiser Leana Mann in a news release. "If you’re not claiming your exemptions, you’re paying too much in property taxes."

Why you should care:

A homestead exemption can provide significant property tax savings for homeowners by reducing the taxable value of their primary residence.

Homeowners who purchased a home in 2025, or who have not previously applied for a homestead exemption, are encouraged to apply as soon as they qualify.

The application form must be accompanied by a copy of a Texas driver’s license or identification card reflecting the property’s address.

Filing for an exemption is free.

Several types of homestead exemptions are available, including a general residence homestead exemption and exemptions for people over the age of 65, people and veterans with disabilities, and the surviving spouses of service members or first responders killed in the line of duty.

To be eligible for a homestead exemption, a property owner must own and occupy a property.

Additionally, property owners who began claiming a homestead exemption on their property from 2010 to 2019 will be included in the District’s exemption verification program for 2026.

The verification process ensures exemptions are applied only to eligible properties, as required by state law.

If a homeowner needs to provide any information to the District as part of the verification process, they will be notified directly. No action is required unless a taxpayer receives a notice from TCAD.

What you can do:

TCAD’s homestead exemption hotline is available to provide property owners with assistance in completing their applications and verifications.

By calling 512-873-1560, Travis County residents can speak with a customer service representative who can answer their questions and help with submitting completed forms. The helpline is staffed Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Travis County property owners can view the current exemptions on their property, review a list of available homestead exemptions, and download or complete exemption application forms online at traviscad.org/homesteadexemptions.

More information on the exemption verification process is available at traviscad.org/verify.