Some Travis County residents concerned about condition of Hodde Lane

The Brief Hodde Lane in Northeast Travis County is dangerous to drive on, one resident says One part of the area has roads maintained by the city of Pflugerville and the other by Travis County The three-way intersection only has a one-stop sign where Hodde Lane turns into Weiss Lane. The rest of the curve doesn't have any traffic signs



Some residents in Northeast Travis County, just outside Pflugerville, are concerned about deteriorating roads not keeping up with growth.

One part of the area has roads maintained by the city, and the other, the county.

What they're saying:

Brian Trumbull lives in the area where Kelly Lane intersects Weiss Lane. Weiss Lane turns into Hodde Lane. He's lived in the neighborhood since 2014.

Trumbull says Hodde Lane is dangerous to travel on.

"The road has got an extreme, massive terrible s-curve, two-lane road, no shoulder. It is also extremely cracking and decaying," he said.

The three-way intersection only has a one-stop sign where Hodde Lane turns into Weiss Lane. The rest of the curve doesn't have any traffic signs.

Trumbull calls the school drop-off at Mott Elementary a "madhouse." He says traffic will be backed up all the way from the school to the three-way intersection.

"There's constant horn honking, cars that need to turn left to go down that lane to drop their kids off, other cars are then screaming by them onto the grass to try to get around them, so they can keep going this way," he said.

Dig deeper:

Hodde Lane is maintained by Travis County.

Hector Nieto, Travis County spokesperson, said in a statement:

"The Travis County Commissioners Court recognized the community’s need to improve Hodde Lane. This is why it was added to Travis County’s Capital Improvement Projects. The Hodde Lane roadway realignment project design has been completed and is pending coordination with third parties. We will continue working with all parties needed to close the design of this project. We expect construction to begin later this year."

For more information about the project, click here.

Kelly Lane intersects with Weiss Lane. The Kelly Lane Expansion is a City of Pflugerville project. The city says Phase 3 is expected to start in late summer.

What's next:

While Trumbull would like to see phase 3 finished, he's upset about it cutting through the neighborhood basketball court.

"With all this land here and the road being right there, I don't know why we have to demolish this beautiful basketball court," Trumbull said.

A city spokesperson said, "The City is negotiating the right-of-way acquisition and procurement for this area, which does include the basketball court area on Mangan Way."

Trumbull says he wants the roads to keep up with growth, and he'd like to see more coordination between the city and the county.

"We can't constantly keep putting out homes, and we constantly keep building out places for people to live and go shop, but without the infrastructure to be here. It is really frustrating," Trumbull said.