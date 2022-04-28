Travis County Sheriff's deputy involved in chase, 3 people detained

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies was involved in a crash and a chase in Southeast Austin.

The incident began at around 10 p.m. on April 27 when deputies came across a stolen vehicle on SH 130. A pursuit began, and the vehicle exited at Riverside Drive.

The chase headed to Wickersham where a deputy's vehicle struck a rock wall/divider. The vehicle wasn't disabled and the pursuit continued until it ended in the 2100 block of Wickersham. That's when the suspects fled on foot.

Deputies eventually caught up to the suspects and three people were detained.

No injuries were reported. It's not clear what charges the suspects are facing.