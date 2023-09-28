Travis County Sheriff's Office launches new cold case web page
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is putting a renewed focus on unsolved cold cases.
The department launched a new web page dedicated to unsolved cold cases.
The site features photos of victims with their case descriptions dating from the 1970s up to the 2000s.
Investigators will periodically spotlight specific cases through a series of video episodes.
If you have any information on cold cases, you can submit tips online, call the tip line, or Crime Stoppers.