Travis County Sheriff's Office launches new cold case web page

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Travis County
The Travis County Sheriff's Department is putting a renewed focus on cold cases, launching a new web page dedicated to unsolved cold cases.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is putting a renewed focus on unsolved cold cases.

The department launched a new web page dedicated to unsolved cold cases.

The site features photos of victims with their case descriptions dating from the 1970s up to the 2000s.

COLD CASES IN CENTRAL TEXAS

Investigators will periodically spotlight specific cases through a series of video episodes.

If you have any information on cold cases, you can submit tips online, call the tip line, or Crime Stoppers.