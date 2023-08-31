Camnik Campbell murder: Family renews call for new leads one year after killing

One year has passed since Camnik Campbell was found shot to death near the Barton Springs Pool.

Detectives say they've exhausted all leads, and his family is renewing their call for anyone with information to come forward.

The 28-year-old was found dead on the morning of August 25, 2022, near Barton Springs Pool. His car was found in the parking lot riddled with bullets.

His mother, Nikki Olton, who lives in the Houston area, says this would be her message for whoever took her son's life.

"I would tell them, come forth, I'd like to have a conversation with you. You know, you won't get away with it. And, you know, my prayer is that this person can't even sleep at night," she said.

Detectives say it's not clear what the motive may have been. They say there's no threat to the public, based on the information they have.

"I guess the most difficult part about it is just not knowing who did this to him. No one answered for it yet," Olton said. "There's some healing taking place, but I still have days that I fall apart."

Camnik has a son he's never met who will turn one in October. He was an athlete, musician, and Doordash driver.

"I miss just his very being," Olton said. "He's just a beautiful soul."

He moved to Austin on Sept. 11, 2021, to pursue more opportunities. His mother buried him on Sept. 11, 2022.

"He wanted to pursue the music, and he had a very free spirit. He was very earthy. So Austin probably fit him, you know," Olton said.

Camnik was the youngest of five siblings. Nicholas Henry is his older brother.

"Camnik was a gentle soul, and he was very helpful," Henry said. "I got some roses for him today. Those aren't even worthy to represent his life. There's nothing that'll bring him back, but I miss him so much."

They're hoping somebody will come forward, so they can have closure.

"Nobody deserves that. But Camnik really didn't deserve it. He didn't live a life where you would expect that," Henry said.

"We need people to talk. If you're watching this, you know who did it, or you heard someone, just say something," Olton said.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App, or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.