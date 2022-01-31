Travis County Sheriff's Office continues search for missing Pflugerville couple

Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is continuing its search for a Pflugerville couple that haven't been seen since Jan. 24, 2022.

A Clear Alert was issued for Camerina Trujilo Perez, 38, and Luis Montes, 35, on Jan. 26, but it has expired since then and the two have not yet been located.

Perez and Montes were last seen together in Pflugerville.

"Evidence strongly indicates that Camerina Perez did not willingly leave her family, job and life behind. We need to find her and Luis Montes as quickly as possible," TCSO Sergeant Sylvia Leal said.

According to TCSO, Perez's vehicle was reportedly seen Jan. 27, traveling north through Temple. Detectives are exploring that tip, but they are not ruling out the possibility that her vehicle could be anywhere in the area, the state of Texas, or beyond.

TCSO is hoping the public can assist in locating Perez's car, which is a blue 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with TX license plate FZH-0400.

Detectives are also looking for a black 2014 Toyota Tundra, TX license plate CVH-2575, which may also be involved in the couple’s disappearance.

"We need to hear from friends of Camerina and Luis, especially those who have seen or had contact with them on or since January 24th. We want to find answers for their families, and we believe with the help of the public, we can get those answers," says Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez.

TCSO asks that if anyone has seen, or has information on Perez and Montes' whereabouts, call 512-854-1444.

