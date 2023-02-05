Two-alarm apartment fire now under control: AFD

The Austin Fire Department says that a two-alarm structure fire in southwest Travis County is now under control.

AFD says the call came in just after 3:30 p.m. for a fire at the Valley View Village Apartments at 6718 Silvermine Drive. Crews are continuing to work on hot spots on the four-unit building.

ATCEMS is assisting and says they are evaluating a burn patient. One person has refused assistance.

AFD says the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.