Two-alarm apartment fire now under control: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says that a two-alarm structure fire in southwest Travis County is now under control.
AFD says the call came in just after 3:30 p.m. for a fire at the Valley View Village Apartments at 6718 Silvermine Drive. Crews are continuing to work on hot spots on the four-unit building.
ATCEMS is assisting and says they are evaluating a burn patient. One person has refused assistance.
AFD says the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.