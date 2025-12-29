Burn ban issued for Travis County ahead of New Year's Eve fireworks

The Brief Burn ban issued for unincorporated Travis County Ban to be in effect through at least Tuesday, Jan. 6 Fire marshal also urging residents not to use their own fireworks



A burn ban has been issued for unincorporated Travis County ahead of New Year's Eve fireworks.

The ban will be in effect through Tuesday, Jan. 6, unless lifted by the county judge or fire marshal.

Residents can also receive burn ban status updates by texting TCBURNBAN to 888777.

What they're saying:

The burn ban is a preventative safety measure due to fluctuating temperatures between near-freezing cold and record-breaking heat in December and freeze-cured grass.

The Travis County Fire Marshal's Office says that freeze-cured grass is grass that has lost a lot of moisture due to low temperatures and therefore lost its ability to retain moisture.

"This burn ban is a proactive step to reduce the risk of wildfires as vegetation remains dangerously dry," said Chief Fire Marshal Gary Howell. "Freeze-cured grasses can ignite easily and allow fires to spread rapidly even when other conditions may appear safe. Acting now helps safeguard residents, property, and first responders."

What does the ban apply to?

The ban applies to outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of Travis County.

It does not affect:

Prescribed burns done under the supervision of a certified prescribed burn manager

Outdoor welding, cutting, grinding, or other operations when conducted in accordance with TCFMO guidelines

What you can do:

TCFMO is encouraging all residents to not use their own fireworks at home. Fireworks started more than 32,000 fires in 2023, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

TCFMO are also urging caution when grilling and barbecuing outdoors, including having a water source or fire extinguisher nearby.

Anyone who sees a possible out-of-control fire is urged to call 911.