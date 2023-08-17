Travis Early College High School cancels classes after incident on campus

Austin ISD says all classes are canceled at Travis Early College High School on Thursday, August 17 after an incident on campus.

AISD says the campus is safe and there is no danger to students or staff.

The district says students who were already on buses will be returned home. For students already on campus, they are coordinating transportation back home.

AISD has not yet shared details about the incident. So far, they have only described it as a "troubling situation."

FOX 7 has reached out to AISD for more information.

"I can tell you it was this morning before classes started. We're working with police to get more details and we'll share when we're able to," said Anne Drabicky, Interim Executive Director of AISD's Department of Communications & Community Engagement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.