14-year-old girl injured in December 2023 hit-and-run dies from injuries: APD

article

A 14-year-old girl who was injured following a hit-and-run in Northeast Austin has died, police said.

According to Austin police, on Dec. 30, around 6:44 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person on the roadway in the 11900 block of Farmhaven Road.

When officers arrived, they found 14-year-old Treysuhr Carter with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries on Jan. 5.

MORE: Austin teen injured in hit-and-run; family wants justice

According to the family, Treysuhr had a broken femur, a fractured neck, and had to have her spleen removed.

Treysuhr's family told FOX 7 Austin on Jan. 5 they want to see more done by investigators.

"We've basically just had to do a lot of the work ourselves, you know, go out there, pick up cans, any debris, any trail left behind that could possibly lead to who did this to her," Emani Carter, Treysuhr's sister, said.

Multiple APD investigative units have reviewed the evidence and details pertaining to this incident, including the Vehicular Homicide Unit, Highway Enforcement Investigations Unit, Homicide Unit, and the Aggravated Assault Unit.

The investigation remains open with APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.