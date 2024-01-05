Austin teen injured in hit-and-run; family wants justice

A 14-year-old girl is fighting for her life after her family says she was injured by a hit-and-run driver.

Treysuhr Carter's family says she was on her scooter going to a friend's house on the evening of Dec. 30. This happened on Farmhaven Road, near Parmer Lane and Harris Branch Parkway.

"She came home, she changed, and then she went back outside, and then that's when the incident occurred, around six and seven, in between those times," Emani Carter, Treysuhr's sister, said.

Carter says Treysuhr has a broken femur, fractured neck, and had to have her spleen removed.

"She is not currently having any brain activity," Carter said. "She will be paralyzed when she wakes up."

14-year-old Treysuhr Carter

She claims the scooter was originally left at the scene.

"It was a silver razor scooter with like a neon yellowish, greenish bottom, but it is now missing from the scene. We don't know who picked it up," she said.

Treysuhr's family wants to see more done by investigators.

"We've basically just had to do a lot of the work ourselves, you know, go out there, pick up cans, any debris, any trail left behind that could possibly lead to who did this to her," Carter said.

Treysuhr's family says they've had a lot of support.

"She is just a really bright, energetic kid. She has lots of friends and family that love her so much," Carter said. "She is a basketball player, a football player, she runs track. I mean, she loved to dance and sing."

They want whoever is responsible to own up to what they did.

"It would just ease our hearts to know that you would come forward and take responsibility for what you did, because you hit a baby. She still has her whole life ahead of her. She had big dreams that now, even if she does wake up, well, she will never be able to do," Carter said. "We just really want justice for her."

FOX 7 Austin asked APD about the case, and they said they weren't able to get us a response on Friday, Jan. 5. We will keep you updated when they do.

The family is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to who is responsible.