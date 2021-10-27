Tropicana announces orange juice-friendly toothpaste

Teeth cleaning is getting a citrusy boost.

Anyone who’s ever tried to drink a glass of orange juice soon after brushing their teeth knows that the lingering effects of toothpaste will make the juice taste much different, and significantly worse, than it usually does. While most people have simply decided to just not eat or drink after brushing their teeth, Tropicana has a new solution.

The brand of fruit juices announced on social media that it will be releasing a limited edition Tropicana Toothpaste on November 1. According to the post, the new toothpaste will not ruin orange juice .

"Toothpaste ruins OJ," the post states. "So we made a limited-edition Tropicana Toothpaste, dropping Nov 1. "

An image on Instagram boasts that Tropicana Toothpaste has "maximum OJ flavor protection." This is being attributed to the product’s lack of a specific ingredient that apparently causes the effect on orange juice’s flavor.

In a press release obtained by The Takeout , a spokesperson for Tropicana explained that the toothpaste won’t be for sale. Instead, fans can enter for a chance to win one of the limited items by leaving a comment on Tropicana Juice’s Instagram page.

The spokesperson said, "Tropicana Toothpaste is different from other toothpaste because it was specifically designed to protect the delicious taste of orange juice. It does not include sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) as an ingredient, a cleaning agent prevalent in toothpaste that contributes to the bitter aftertaste from brushing your teeth with toothpaste and then drinking OJ."

