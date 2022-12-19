Man possibly shot, killed before crashing truck into Lady Bird Lake, APD says

Austin police believe a man was shot and killed before crashing a truck into Lady Bird Lake Monday morning.

Police said just after 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, officers responded to a call about a truck that went off the road into Lady Bird Lake. Police say the caller also heard gunfire in the area.

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department found the truck in the water and pulled a man out. He died at the scene.

Police were still working to determine how the victim, only identified as a "middle-aged man," died.

Police also believe the man may have been shot and killed before crashing his truck into Lady Bird Lake, but they are still working to determine the cause of death.

"Those kinds of things don't happen every day," said Wayne Vincent, retired president of the Austin Police Association. "Police are going to have their hands full."

"Some of the injuries appeared to be consistent with having been struck by gunfire. But at this point in time, we are still working to determine the exact cause of death," said Ofc. Michael Bullock, of the Austin Police Department.

Bullock said the truck crashed along an embankment "that runs down into the water," so the truck was only "partially submerged."

Still, he noted it was enough water to complicate the investigation.

"Undoubtedly, it does make it more difficult. You know, having to deal with a partially submerged vehicle does become a challenge for us. But, you know, we have an excellent homicide unit and forensic unit, and they do everything they can to preserve as much evidence to make sure that we have a solid investigation," Ofc. Bullock added.

No one is in custody at this time, and police said they are still looking for the person responsible.

Police are asking anyone who heard or saw anything in the area around 3:30 a.m. Monday to contact them. If you have any information, call 512-472-TIPS.