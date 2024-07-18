Trump assassination attempt: Sen. Cornyn calls for Secret Service director to resign

article

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) is calling for Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Cornyn posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the attempted assassination was a "total failure by the Secret Service to execute their core mission."

"The unexplained & inexcusable lapse in basic security measures requires a change in leadership at the Secret Service," said Cornyn.

READ MORE

According to Cornyn, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee have asked committee chair Sen. Dick Durbin to hold a hearing on the assassination attempt so "we can finally get some answers for the American people about how this happened."