Trump in new video: 'I wasn't feeling so well, I am feeling much better now'

In a new video released on Twitter on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he is doing better.

"I came here, wasn't feeling so well, I am feeling much better now," Trump said in the video, which he indicated was filmed at Walter Reed Medical Center.

"I'll be back, I think I'll be back soon, I look forward to finishing up the campaign," Trump said.

"We're going to beat this coronavirus or whatever you call it," Trump said.

Trump said he is taking therapuetics to treat coronavirus. He called some of the treatments "miracles coming down from God."

He also said that First Lady Melania Trump, who also has coronavirus, is doing well, and noted that she is younger than he is. Younger patients tend to have better outcomes than older ones.

On Saturday evening, the White House released a letter from Trump's doctor, Dr. Sean Conley. It said:

President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis. This evening he completed his second dose of Remdesivir without complication. He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96% and 98% all day. He spent most of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty. While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic. The plan for tomorrow is to continue observation between doses of Remdesivir, closely monitoring his clinical status while fully supporting his conduct of Presidential duties.

