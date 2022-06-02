Tulsa hospital shooter targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, police say

Authorities say the man who opened fire at a Tulsa medical office had purchased an AR-style rifle hours before fatally shooting four people.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin says the gunman had recently undergone back surgery and had called a clinic repeatedly complaining of pain.

Franklin says the doctor who performed the surgery, Dr. Preston Phillips, was among those killed Wednesday.

Police respond to the scene of a mass shooting on at St. Francis Hospital on June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

"We also have a letter on the suspect, which made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way," Franklin said. "He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.