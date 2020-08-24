Two adults, one dog killed in house fire in Taylor

The Taylor Fire Department is investigating a residential fire that killed two adults and a dog on Sunday.

According to Taylor Fire Chief Daniel Baum, fire crews were dispatched to a home on fire on W. 11th Street just before 1 a.m. Crews were told en route that there may be people and animals still inside.

When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed, preventing firefighters from being able to get inside at first. Firefighters also evacuated neighbors from nearby homes.

The city says that the fire was mostly extinguished after 2 a.m. and firefighters were then able to go inside and search, finding an adult victim and the remains of a dog. While extinguishing the rest of the fire and more search efforts, a second adult victim was found. Neither victim has been publicly identified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

