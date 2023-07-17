AFD battles two-alarm fire at four-plex near Travis County Expo Center

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

The Austin Fire Department says a two-alarm fire at a four-plex near the Travis County Expo Center is now under control.

Crews responded to the fire in the 6800 block of Wentworth Drive just before 3 p.m. July 17, where a trash fire had extended to the exterior of the home.

Within half an hour, the fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

EMS responded to the scene and medics evaluated two people for smoke inhalation. A civilian and a firefighter were also evaluated for minor injuries.

Initial reports said the trash fire was ignited by fireworks, but AFD says that is currently unfounded.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.