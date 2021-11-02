Two men rob customers at gunpoint at Northwest Austin pharmacy

The Austin Police Department is investigating a robbery at a pharmacy in Northwest Austin.

Police say the incident happened on October 30 at Liberty Pharmacy off Spicewood Springs.

Investigators say the first call about the incident was received at around 9:40 a.m. but officers reportedly didn't arrive until shortly after 11 a.m.

Officials say two men walked into the pharmacy, pulled out guns, and robbed the cashier and customers. The men left and police are still looking for them.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact APD.

