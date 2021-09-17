Two of Newsom's children test positive for COVID, governor negative

article

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is COVID negative after two of his children tested positive for the virus, an official from the governor's office confirmed Friday.

Spokesperson Erin Mellon said two of Newsom's children tested positive for COVID on Thursday, though the governor, his wife, and their two other children tested negative.

"The family is following all COVID protocols. The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end this pandemic," Mellon said in a statement.

This comes after a busy week for Newsom, who survived a recall aimed at kicking him out of office early.