Two people hurt in crash in East Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
East Austin
The crash happened on Tannehill Lane just after 11:30 a.m. on October 10.

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are hurt after a crash in East Austin

The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Tannehill Lane.

Exact details of the crash have not been released but officials say that an adult and a child were the victims of the crash.

The adult suffered life-threatening injuries and the child only suffered minor injuries.

