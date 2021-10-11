Two people hurt in crash in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are hurt after a crash in East Austin.
The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Tannehill Lane.
Exact details of the crash have not been released but officials say that an adult and a child were the victims of the crash.
The adult suffered life-threatening injuries and the child only suffered minor injuries.
