Two people hurt in crash in East Austin

Two people are hurt after a crash in East Austin.

The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Tannehill Lane.

Exact details of the crash have not been released but officials say that an adult and a child were the victims of the crash.

The adult suffered life-threatening injuries and the child only suffered minor injuries.

