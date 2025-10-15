Two police officers shot in San Antonio, 'suspect down'

article

The Brief 2 San Antonio Police Department officers shot Police Chief Bill McManus posted on social media that there was a "suspect down"



According to San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus, two San Antonio Police Officers have been shot "off Hwy 90."

What we know:

Chief McManus posted about the shooting on social media at 9 a.m.

Specific details have not been released, including where on Hwy. 90 and what led to the shooting. Reports show the scene may be near Hwy. 90 and Military Dr.

The chief did say "suspect down" in the social media post.

What we don't know:

There is no word on the condition of the officers or the suspect.

FOX 7 Austin is working to gather more details and will update this story accordingly.