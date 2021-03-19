Two Reeves County guards charged with smuggling cell phones to inmate

Two prison guards in Reeves County have been charged with smuggling cell phones and contraband to an inmate.

19-year-old Eduardo Garcia and 22-year-old Armando Valdivia, both of El Paso, have been charged with one count of providing contraband in prison. The two were arrested on March 18, says the U.S. Attorney's office.

Court documents allege that from August to September 2020, Garcia and Valdivia smuggled multiple cell phones to an inmate inside the Reeves County Detention Center.

Garcia and Valdivia now face up to one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000 if convicted.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The two guards, both from El Paso, now face up to one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000 if convicted.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

A personal recognizance bond was set for Garcia, who is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 24. Valdivia remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 22, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TEXAS NEWS