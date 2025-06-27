Two sentenced in 2022 deaths of over 50 migrants in hot San Antonio tractor-trailer

The Brief Two men sentenced for roles in deaths of over 50 migrants in 2022 The two conspired with at least six others as part of a human smuggling organization that loaded approximately 66 migrants into a tractor trailer By the time the tractor-trailer reached San Antonio, according to the evidence presented at trial, 48 migrants had already died



Two men were sentenced Friday for their roles in the deaths of 53 migrants being smuggled inside a tractor trailer in southwest San Antonio in 2022.

Felipe Orduna-Torres and Armando Gonzalez-Ortega were found guilty in March.

Officials spoke Friday following the sentencing hearing, including U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons, Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian Hanna and the U.S. Attorney’s Office Prosecution Team.

San Antonio migrant trailer tragedy

The backstory:

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Felipe Orduna-Torres, also known as Cholo, Chuequito, and Negro, 30, and Armando Gonzalez-Ortega, also known as El Don and Don Gon, 55, conspired with at least six others as part of an alien smuggling organization that loaded approximately 66 aliens into a tractor trailer, which lacked functioning air conditioning, and drove the aliens north across the U.S.-Mexico border and on a Texas interstate.

On June 27, 2022, as the temperature rose, some of the migrants inside the trailer lost consciousness, while others clawed at the walls, trying to escape.

By the time the tractor-trailer reached San Antonio, according to the evidence presented at trial, 48 migrants had already died. Another five migrants died after being transported to local hospitals. Six children and a pregnant woman were among the deceased.

Information at the trial showed the defendants conspired with others to facilitate the travel of the aliens from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras to the United States, charging the migrants and their families approximately $12,000 to $15,000 for the journey.

Extradited from Guatemala to the United States

What we know:

Rigoberto Ramon Miranda-Orozco, 48, an alleged leader of a Guatemala-based migrant smuggling organization, was extradited from Guatemala to the United States for his alleged role in the San Antonio mass casualty incident.

According to court documents, Miranda-Orozco conspired with other smugglers to facilitate the travel of four people from Guatemala through Mexico, and ultimately, to the United States, charging the families approximately $12,000 to $15,000 for the deadly journey.

In particular, Miranda-Orozco is alleged to be responsible for smuggling three people who died in the tractor trailer.

In August 2024, Miranda-Orozco was arrested in Guatemala. His arrest was part of a large-scale take-down during which Guatemalan law enforcement executed multiple search and arrest warrants across Guatemala.

Miranda-Orozco made his initial appearance Monday in federal district court in San Antonio and was arraigned on the indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to bring an alien to the United States resulting in death, three counts of aiding and abetting bringing an alien to the United States resulting in death, one count of conspiracy to bring an alien to the United States causing serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy, and one count of aiding and abetting bringing an alien to the United States causing serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy.

A man connected to the death of more than 50 migrants found dead in the back of an 18-wheeler in 2022 pleaded guilty to four separate charges. It's the deadliest human smuggling event in the nation.

Dig deeper:

Five men previously pleaded guilty to felony charges in the case, including the truck driver Homero Zamorano Jr., who was found hiding near the trailer and was arrested at the scene. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The other four who have previously pleaded guilty are Christian Martinez of Palestine, TX, Luis Alberto Rivera-Leal, Riley Covarrubias-Ponce and Juan Francisco D'Luna Bilbao.

They all pleaded guilty to four counts each of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death; conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy; transportation of illegal aliens resulting in death; and transportation of illegal aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy.

What's next:

All five are expected to be sentenced later this year. They all face a maximum penalty of life in prison for the counts resulting in death.