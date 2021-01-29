Two students at Texas A&M Galveston found dead in unrelated incidents

The body of a missing Texas A&M at Galveston student was found this afternoon. This is the second student discovered dead from the school in the last 24 hours. Two students dead a day apart is a lot for this small campus to deal with.

It was in a wooded area, where students sometimes go, just North of Texas A&M at Galveston, where missing Senior Brandon Perlowski’s car was found by students Thursday night.

"We all went down there last night around 7, 8ish and we were like wow this is actually the car that everyone’s been talking about. So some of the guys called police," says TAMUG Student Jacob Badough.

Police and search teams looked for Perlowski well after nightfall Thursday and got back at it at daybreak.

Perlowski, a Maritime Academy Cadet had not been seen since early Wednesday evening. Then right around lunchtime Friday his body was found.

"This morning we asked everyone to leave so Galveston police and K9 could come through and do their work," explains Patrick Zimmer, Director of Operations for the Maritime Academy.

Advertisement

In what Galveston Police and campus officials are calling "completely unrelated" Texas A&M at Galveston Marine Biology Freshman 18-year-old Wesley Mallernee from Conroe was found dead in his dorm Thursday night after his parents called school officials asking them to do a welfare check.

"My parents are worried about it as well because of the overall concern of safety," says TAMUG Freshman Sakari Kankainen. The Galveston Police Chief says parents and students don’t have to worry.

Chief Vernon Hale says Mallernee died from a pre-existing medical condition and foul play is not suspected in Cadet Perlowski's death. "It’s just a sad thing that they lost their lives so early," says TAMUG Freshman Seth Clark.

Perlowski was scheduled to graduate this year.

Counselors are available for students who need them at Building 3030 Suite 104 or by calling 409-740-4736.