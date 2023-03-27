Two teens arrested after committing 5 armed robberies within same day: APD

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating five aggravated robberies involving two teen suspects. Police said all five robberies happened Thursday, March 23.

APD said the first incident happened around 4:55 a.m. at E 11th Street and Waller Street. Two victims were walking when one of the teens pointed a gun at them and demanded their belongings. Before leaving the scene, the suspect took a purse and a workbag with tools.

The four other armed robberies happened similarly. In two cases, the two teens stole the victims' vehicle.

The next several incidents happened at:

5:01 a.m. – 800 block of Chalmers Avenue

6 a.m. – 1300 block of Crossing Palace

6:30 a.m. – 1200 block of Pleasant Valley Road

8:10 a.m. – 1500 block of New York Avenue

Investigators were able to identify the two teen suspects based on the location of the crimes, suspect descriptions, and the manner in which the crimes were committed.

After surveillance, officers determined the two teens were the suspects involved in four robberies. Both were arrested. The two teens are also suspects in several auto thefts.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.