Two Texas men involved in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach arrested

Two Texas men who were involved in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol have been detained and charged with assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon or resulting in bodily injury, among other criminal charges.

The Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol building disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the middle of ascertaining and counting electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Lucas Denney, 44, of Mansfield, Texas, used social media to recruit members to join his militia group, "The Patriot Boys of North Texas", and to travel with him to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, according to court documents. On Dec. 30, Denney posted a photo on Facebook with the headline, "Occupy Congress." His post was taken down the same day.

Donald Hazard, 43, of Hurst, Texas was said to be exchanging messages with Denney as early as Dec. 25, 2020 about planning to travel to Washington. Hazard also attempted to recruit members to join Denney's militia alongside him.

FILE - Rioters storm the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Acoording to court documents, on Jan. 6, Denney and Hazard were positioned on the west side of the Capitol building at approximately 2:10 p.m., outfitted in tactical gear. They joined other rioters in yelling at police officers guarding the building, and by 2:56 p.m., Hazard was inside near the Parliamentarian Door. He entered the office briefly, and then continued further into the building. Minutes later the police began to corral the crowd back towards the Parliamentarian Door. Footage depicts Hazard grappling with U.S. Capitol Police officers as he fells down a set of stairs under a scaffolding on the west side of the Captiol building. Hazard fought with a police officer as they were both falling, the officer was then knocked unconscious and sustained injuries to his head, foot, and arm.

Meanwhile, Denney grabbed and shoved a police officer at approximately 2:14 p.m. just before he attempted to grab a canister of crowd-control spray from another officer. He then picked up a long metal pole, and swung it at an officer. Denney and another rioter grabbed what appears to be a large tube and launched it toward the line of law enforcement officer guarding the west side of the building.

By 3:12 p.m. Denney had relocated to the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol building where he entered a tunnel leading to the building while carrying what appears to be a baton or stick. Denney participated in "heave-ho" efforts to advance into the building. At one point he swung his arm and fist at an officer, pulling him down the stairs outside the building.

Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Both Denney and Hazard are charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, obstructing an official proceeding, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon or resulting in bodily injury, and more, according to Department of Justice.

Denney was arrested in Brackettville, Texas and made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in west Texas. Hazard was arrested in Hurst, Texas and made his initial appearance on Tuesday in north Texas.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.

More than 700 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol since Jan. 6, including over 200 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Charges contained in any criminal complaint or indictment are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

