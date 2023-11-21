TxDOT gives safety tips to drivers ahead of holiday travel

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) held a press conference, along with AAA and H.E.R.O., focused on the ways drivers should safely navigate the roadways.

"Last year, there were a total of 114 fatalities on TxDOT roadways. 40% of those happened over the Thanksgiving Day weekend," TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson.

Buckling up, no drinking and driving, watching your speed, avoiding distractions and driving in the appropriate conditions are some of the ways the state and travel organizations say you can avoid accidents. Also, by simply following the laws.

"One of the keys to keeping everybody safe this holiday season is the ‘Move Over, Slow Down’ law," says H.E.R.O. Project Manager Jeff Morton.

"The ‘Move Over, Slow Down’ law is slowing down or moving over one lane, and slowing down to at least 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit," says Daniel Armbruster with AAA.

As winter approaches, TxDOT has also ramped up preparations for the change in weather.

"This year, we have five snowplows available for our use to remove snow and ice, which is 2 more than we had last year in our inventory and compared to 2021. We have more than double our initial stock and materials, including Brine and Magnesium Chloride," says Ferguson.

MORE: ATCEMS provides safety tips for drivers, highlights leading cause of crashes

TxDOT also plans to have 24-hour staffing and has safety tips for the public, including avoiding speeding and driving on frozen bridges and overpasses.

"We strive and want to encourage everybody to slow down and leave plenty of room between your vehicle and the vehicles around you. I always like to say in our area it is OK to go 35 on 35, meaning on I-35. It is not bad to drive 35 miles an hour slower in the event of a winter storm," says Ferguson.